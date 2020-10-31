During the last election cycle, I wrote a letter of support for Brad Tabke for the seat he currently occupies, the House 55A seat. Part of that letter said: "Brad is ... reaching deep to understand what our community wants from their state representative, and he's willing to work to find compromise."
I believe that Tabke has done a good job of going to work for 55A. I wonder how many people who don't support Tabke's re-election, especially those who like to spout off on social media, have ever approached him in person for a discussion. My experience with Tabke is that he invites and welcomes the robust involvement of his constituents, and that he is not only accessible, but reasonable. Even if he doesn't necessarily see the solution in the same way I do, that doesn't mean he isn't willing to try.
On two occasions I have actually gone to the Capitol about issues with which I was personally concerned. Once when Bob Loonan held the seat the Tabke now occupies, to discuss a bill I wanted him to support — he welcomed me with enthusiasm.
More recently, I reached out to Brad Tabke to discuss a labor issue related to the CARES act. Brad's response was immediate, compassionate, and thorough. Although the issue didn't end up being something that could be handled at the state level, Brad forwarded the concern to the Minnesota Department of Labor, and put me in touch with a staff member from Angie Craig's office.
Brad followed up with me to see that the concern had been addressed, and we talked about the larger implications of COVID relief efforts, and how Brad might be able to address similar concerns at the state level. I should also add that Angie Craig's office was great to work with, and had the connection necessary to address the issue with the employer in question (and it was resolved!).
Brad is approachable, and works to be respected among his colleagues and peers regardless of party affiliation. He has built relationships that help him support his constituents. Communication, collaboration, and the willingness to listen are the soft skills that are required to lead successfully.
If we have learned anything about politics in the last several years, it should be that exploiting our differences only drives us further apart. We need leaders like Brad Tabke, who want to sit down together at the table and find places of agreement, which is where the solutions to the issues our city, state and country are facing can be found.
Stephanie Bode
Shakopee