We are fortunate to have a dedicated citizen like James DuLaney who is willing to take on a job for us on the Shakopee City Council.

As a friend and neighbor, I have great admiration for his intellect, his commitment to public service, and he is a very good listener.

He will be a hard-working steward of our taxes, balancing growth and development, while maintaining our historic and beautiful city with its unique Shakopee identity.

James DuLaney’s qualifications are strong:

  • A doctorate in electrical engineering.
  • 10 years service with the U.S. Air Force.
  • A 17-year Shakopee resident with his wife and three children.
  • A program manager with a Shakopee data management company. 
  • An active, hard-working volunteer for his church and community.

Please join me in voting for James DuLaney for Shakopee City Council.

Ann Mulcrone

Shakopee

