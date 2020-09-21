We are fortunate to have a dedicated citizen like James DuLaney who is willing to take on a job for us on the Shakopee City Council.
As a friend and neighbor, I have great admiration for his intellect, his commitment to public service, and he is a very good listener.
He will be a hard-working steward of our taxes, balancing growth and development, while maintaining our historic and beautiful city with its unique Shakopee identity.
James DuLaney’s qualifications are strong:
- A doctorate in electrical engineering.
- 10 years service with the U.S. Air Force.
- A 17-year Shakopee resident with his wife and three children.
- A program manager with a Shakopee data management company.
- An active, hard-working volunteer for his church and community.
Please join me in voting for James DuLaney for Shakopee City Council.
Ann Mulcrone
Shakopee