I write to strenuously object to the actions of the City Council on Aug. 18 to create a ballot issue this November on whether to abolish the Shakopee Public Utilities Commission.
I am writing today as a concerned citizen, and not as president of the Shakopee Public Utilities Commission. I recognize that people may have different views on government structures. But decisions should be based on accurate and evenhanded information. The record needs to be corrected.
The information provided to the City Council by staff was not accurate. The disparaging references to both the SPU finances and its water supply are blatant mischaracterizations of fact. The questioning of the “soundness and veracity” of SPU finances amounts to a disagreement over the amount of certain water charges. The water supply meets or exceeds state health standards. The “health and safety concerns” are unfounded.
I also object to a process in which I was not invited, nor any member of the Commission, to speak at the City Council meeting or to submit comments. The public was also noticeably absent from the Council’s decision-making. The issue was originally raised in a meeting as an amendment to the agenda, without any advance notice of the topic. No public comment was sought before taking a vote. I urge the community to demand accurate information. The public and our ratepayers deserve better.
Deb Amundson
Shakopee