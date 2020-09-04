For the last seven years, my family has lived in Shakopee. We’ve been lucky to see first hand the quality of teachers at Sun Path Elementary, Pearson, East Junior High and now Shakopee High School. Our son has been involved in choir, speech, athletics, and Youth in Government — his education is even more well-rounded because of the extracurricular opportunities that the district provides.
I’m concerned, though, that younger students won’t have the same opportunities — both inside the classroom and out of it. Shakopee is trying to do so much without the financial resources of most all of our neighboring districts. Great teachers aren’t starting their careers in Shakopee and their salaries don’t keep pace with other districts nearby. Teachers are unsure that their positions will be stable, and are concerned about looming cuts in the next two years if the budgetary situation doesn’t change.
I worry, too, about the quality of class offerings for our students. In times of budget crisis, the first things to go are the options that make for a well-rounded student: band, choir, drama, AP/CIS classes, vocational education, and extracurricular activities all look “expendable” when the only option is to cut. In addition, small class sizes are integral to making sure that all students get the kind of individual instruction that they need to be successful.
Shakopee’s school district has been working with no operating levy — we’re essentially working with $1,250 per student less than other schools in the metro, and $844 per student less than the state average. I’m very impressed that the district has kept up its high standards for so long, but I also see that it just isn’t sustainable.
I felt compelled to write a letter to the editor because an easy way to lessen the strain on the district is to approve the operating levy that will be on November’s ballot. For minimal expense (including no tax increase at all for the last six years of a 10-year levy), we can ensure that our kids have the high-quality teachers that my son has been lucky enough to work with, and give all kids the opportunity to find their passions outside of the classroom as well.
Shakopee’s teachers, staff and administration have been working so hard to do more with less in the past two years — it is finally time to give them the resources they need to realize the vision of what the Shakopee School District can be.
Josh Forsythe
Shakopee