I am writing in support of the Shakopee School Board’s request for the community’s approval of the proposed operating levy.
From my first year in the district in 2000 as superintendent of schools, I experienced first hand the desire of the community to provide their children a quality education and a willingness to support it. This community commitment has remained strong over the years.
The School Board has appropriately laid out and communicated the financial needs of the school district and their plan to maintain quality and continue advancements of an education in Shakopee.
To stay competitive with other like school districts in the area, the board is asking for the average funding provided by those districts. This is a responsible and reasonable request.
I encourage you to consider all the information available and vote for passage of the operating levy in support of the children of the community.
Jon McBroom
Northfield