The city of Shakopee, like other municipalities across the state, has had a commission in place for decades to oversee its electric and water utilities operations. The Shakopee Public Utilities Commission has existed for nearly 70 years.
SPUC, as with similar bodies in other municipalities, was established for a number of good reasons. Perhaps the most important is to provide Shakopee customers with safe drinking water and reliable electric service at the best possible price, while budgeting funds for future infrastructure needs — such as water and power lines, water towers, etc. It was also recognized that a commission would act as a buffer to prevent any inclinations by City Council members to offer a break in water or electrical rates to certain companies or those interested in moving there, particularly any “under the table” favors.
SPUC has for decades included outstanding individuals who have seen to it that Shakopee residents and businesses get the lowest electricity rates possible, and water at favorable rates that meets state safety guidelines. It’s notable that repairs for service interruptions are performed in a timely manner by SPU employees.
In 2019, the latest figures available, SPU residential electrical rates averaged 10.3% lower than Xcel Energy and 5.4% lower than MVEC. And the Minnesota Department of Health reports the city’s water meets all federal and state health requirements.
In lieu of property taxes, SPU contributes 4.4% of its revenue to the city – 46.7% higher than the 3% franchise fees contributed by Xcel and MVEC.
So, why are city residents being asked to abolish the commission that oversees SPU? When did the City Council discuss the issue? Why was there no seeking input by members of the public? Why is the City Council offering paltry half-truths at best for reasons to abolish the governmental buffer? Good questions. The council also added two members to the commission, both of whom are in favor of abolishing SPUC, as a means of controlling the commission.
In the late 1980s, a City Council member proposed that the city take over SPU. He didn’t hide his reasoning: he wanted to dip into the revenue, which the council could do by eliminating SPUC. The rest of the City Council, realizing the need for the buffer, soundly rejected his proposal.
If the council’s ballot question is approved by voters, it would be free to dip into utility funds, and lower water and electrical rates, with no regard for future infrastructure needs, which would mean needed investments would likely come from increases in utility bills. That certainly should be disturbing to SPU customers, particularly those who reside in townships and a portion of Prior Lake, such as myself.
Word on the street for the past several months is that the city would like to sell the electrical utility. If true, why would the city want to do that, and what would it mean for electrical bills? Electrical service? Shakopee residents would be wise to reject this power play and demand answers from the City Council.
Pat Minelli
Prior Lake