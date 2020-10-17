The day after the presidential debate, I asked my students their thoughts. One student said that he was curious about how a presidential debate should go, then explained to his class how he looked up the 2008 McCain/Obama debate. He said, “I learned about the process and more importantly how to show respect and discuss the issues maturely.”
The class had a robust discussion about respecting opponents and covering policy during debates. As their teacher, I told them I was impressed with their curiosity and desire to understand the system. These are the students I am honored to spend my days teaching and have enjoyed doing so since 1994. We have future leaders in all of our schools who are worth passing a levy for on Nov. 3.
Coming from a family of educators, I was raised to believe that communities must value education if students are to thrive and be leaders among us. Our students, unfortunately, have seen some questionable leadership (Rod Thompson), and sadly, I’ve seen signs in some yards saying, “Vote No and stop school board waste.”
However, I hope all citizens realize that Shakopee has a new superintendent (2018) and for the most part, new school board members. A budget cannot recover in one year, and the federal education dollars given to schools are not enough to keep up with expenses.
Shakopee does not have an operating levy, and the amount we put toward each pupil trails most schools in the metro area.
Still, we’ve continued to offer many programs to support students and their families. We’ve chosen to invest in our students, but with fewer dollars coming in, some programs will be cut if this levy is not passed. This is not about creating fear; it’s about not continuing to place dollars when we don’t have the funds. As a College in the Schools teacher, I am worried that our future students may not have the same opportunities to earn college credits. I, too, feel duped by our past superintendent, but we cannot punish current and future students for the mistakes of past leadership.
Someone may wonder what the school district is doing to be more mindful of spending. We are already feeling the cuts. Teachers and other employees are taking on more responsibilities, class sizes will increase, some CIS courses will be eliminated, positions in communications and the superintendent’s administrative assistant have been eliminated, all elementary assistant principals were moved from their positions to become deans, then placed on the teachers’ contract, and an assistant principal at the high school will lose their position in the fall regardless of the levy passing. Even more cuts could be made to the detriment of our community and students.
We have a choice to make on Nov. 3, and hopefully, you’ll vote yes to support Shakopee schools and our future leaders. I want to be able to walk into class on Nov. 4 proud that my students’ community voted to give them a better future.
Carmen Barbone
Shakopee