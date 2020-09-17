I have not always been proud to support political candidates; oftentimes I have felt indifferent or disappointed with the choices on the ballot. But with the next election less than two months away, I could not be more proud or excited to cast my vote to re-elect Brad Tabke.
I have been incredibly impressed with his work ethic and commitment to the residents of 55A. He is someone who has shown up and served all members of our community, regardless of party affiliation or beliefs. He has held town halls where all are welcome and where he listens with care and understanding. He genuinely wants to know what matters to his constituents. He has been on the receiving end of volatile political rhetoric, yet he honors his 2018 promise to civility and positivity.
He exemplifies what it means to be a representative: he is transparent, open-minded, receptive, respectful and leads with integrity. Public service is not for the faint of heart and he has proven repeatedly that he is the best person for the role.
Rachel Bryant
Shakopee