One of the primary duties of government at all levels is to do its very best to provide the safety and security to the people it serves, against any and all threats.
When something with a potential for significant loss of life and unprecedented impact to our collective safety and wellbeing strikes, I am looking for a leader that looks to fulfill that duty.
When COVID struck, Brad Tabke did just that, did what a responsible leader should do.
Brad worked with the members of Minnesota Legislature and the Governor to do the responsible thing for the safety and wellbeing of all the people of Shakopee and Minnesota.
He also worked to safely and responsibly to reopen restaurants, golf courses, other impacted businesses and ensure PPEs get to where they are needed.
We are in a better place now than where we would have been as a City and as State due to the Brad’s responsible leadership.
While every single state has an emergency order in place (26 have Republican and 24 Democratic governors) and POTUS declared a National Emergency due to COVID-19, Brad’s opponent has helped organize protests at the Governor’s mansion where few hundred protesters didn’t wear masks and called a mask mandate ridiculous. Both Mayo Clinic and Johns Hopkins recently published articles supporting the use of masks to help spread COVID-19 (in case you don’t believe CDC, WHO, European version of CDC,…) Is that a thing a responsible person should do, regardless of the political affiliation? Is that a person you think should be put in a position to make these types of decisions, or have a say in them, regardless of political affiliation?
If, and when, the next never before in humans seen virus hits, do we as people want Government we elect to wait and see how many of us get sick and die before doing anything about it? Would that be a responsible thing to do?
Or do we want it to responsibly work to protect all the people, minimize the deadly impact, get scientists time to research and find the cure or treatment, allow hospitals, doctors and nurses time to prepare and treat patients, businesses to produce life-saving equipment, save as many lives as possible?
The truth is that no matter what anyone did about COVID not all the lives, maybe not even the majority, would have been saved.
But with an approach using the best available, even though not nearly complete, science Minnesota’s responsible leadership, including Brad’s work, did save lives.
How much is a life, or a few, or 41,362, or 200,000 worth ... if it’s someone you don’t know or care about ... or if it’s someone you do know or care about? Does it matter?
Vote for Brad because he demonstrated that he can be a responsible leader during one of the biggest crises our country and the world has faced in a century and because plainly he is just responsible human being.
Leo Budija
Shakopee