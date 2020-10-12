We write to whole-heartedly support the re-election of Brad Tabke for the District 55 Minnesota House seat. Brad is the epitome of what a representative is supposed to be — he listens, he leads, and he always strives to do what is best for his constituents. As a leader, Brad is good at many things. What he particularly excels at, however, is reaching across party and ideological lines for the greater good.
Consider the following. First, he partnered with one of Minnesota’s most conservative senators on a bill to allow compensation for college athletes. Second, he collaborated with the most liberal House member on legislation allowing hunters to use tracking dogs. Closer to home, Brad cooperates regularly with our district 55 senator — a Republican — on issues vital to their mutual constituents. For instance, they worked together to support bills benefitting Canterbury Park and ValleyFair. In short, Brad is always willing to work with anyone to get the job done. For him, it is not about politics. Rather, it is always about serving the people whom he represents.
Now more than ever we need leaders who are willing to come together to do great things for Shakopee and for Minnesota. Brad Tabke has always pledged to be civil, to run positive campaigns, and to stay above the political fray. District 55A needs this type of leadership. We hope you agree and will, like us, vote for him on Nov. 3.
Tim Johnson and Julie Maynard-Johnson
Shakopee