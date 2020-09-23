I enthusiastically endorse Brad Tabke for re-election to MN House District 55A.
I, and my husband Jeff, have lived in Shakopee since 2001. We consider this our forever home. Our teenage sons were born here and have excelled in Shakopee’s wonderful school system.
I first encountered Brad when his lawn care company cut our grass for free while Jeff was deployed to Iraq with the Army in 2008, an act of generosity much appreciated by me and our then-young children, and a source of comfort during the year Jeff was away.
During his two terms as mayor and first term as representative I saw his vision for Shakopee take root and grow. Brad's emphasis on education, transportation, housing, new business, and racial equality set Shakopee on a great course that continues today.
I appreciate his commitment to civility and his ability to collaborate and compromise across the aisle. I’m confident Brad will continue to serve all the people of our city and state with integrity and passion.
Please join me in re-electing Brad Tabke for MN House District 55A.
Jenny Smith
Shakopee