As parents of three children in the Shakopee school district we would like to urge all residents to vote yes for the upcoming levy on Nov. 3. Our children have had an outstanding experience at Shakopee schools, from Red Oak Elementary through the high school, mainly because of one thing; outstanding teachers and staff. They care for our kids, work hard to help them learn and have been asked to do so through some very challenging times. If this levy fails the district will be forced to cut additional teachers, staff and programs like middle school athletics and fifth grade band. These cuts are unacceptable and would alter the quality educational experience for children in our district for years to come. Shakopee schools have been extremely responsible with taxpayer money over the years and have a history of only asking voters for what they really need. Because of previous budget cuts this levy won't cause a tax increase until 2022 and even then it will be minimal and still significantly less than our neighboring communities. The need for this levy is real, the district has been extremely responsible with taxpayer funds and the consequences of a no vote will clearly alter the quality of education the children in our community deserve. Our children are almost done with their time at Shakopee Schools but we will pay it forward and vote yes. We ask the rest of the community to do the same.
Chris and Kristin Koller
Savage