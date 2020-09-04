We are tired of Donald Trump's chaos and toddler temperament. He called immigrants, migrants and refugees “rapists,” “drug dealers,” and “terrorists," then used them for his convention. He bragged about sexually assaulting women, rated them for how ugly or attractive he perceived them and used vile names. He is a serial adulterer and has betrayed his marriage vows with porn stars. He called African-American communities “hell” and their youth “thugs."
Trump encouraged violence and told his supporters he'd pay their fines if they assaulted protestors at his rallies. He has been hateful toward the media giving him free publicity, the handicapped, Muslims, liberals and anyone with a different viewpoint. He suggested the Second Amendment be used against a political rival. He believes Nazis and white supremacists are “very fine people." He is a horrible role model for our children. He has lied more than 20,000 times since taking office. He inhumanely separated babies and children from their parents and put them in cages. Last week, Trump arrogantly used our White House, as if it were his own personal property, for a campaign prop. He said that he “falls in love” with murderous foreign dictators and insults America's allies. So many people he employed while in office were sent to prison and indicted — Steve Bannon is the most recent criminal. Law and order? What a hypocrite — he pardoned those criminals. He refused to release his tax returns as all presidents have. Most of his tax cuts went to the rich, not us.
His sister said that Trump views people of faith as “suckers." Even the basic Golden Rule taught by religious leaders, parents and teachers has been absent from the White House for four excruciating years.
He believes himself to be smarter than everyone, more qualified than military generals and “the only one who can fix” America. So, he ignored early public health experts' warnings of the deadly COVID virus and called it a “hoax.” His arrogant ignorance is killing us. More Americans died from COVID during the four days of the Republican Convention than on 9/11 and Pearl Harbor. The horrible carnage and pain continues on as Trump said, “I take no responsibility for any of it.” We are in peril of death and in economic ruin and it has happened on Trump's watch because of his incompetence. He has no plan to protect us and his party has no political platform.
America is hurting and in crisis. People are being harmed on a massive scale. Joe Biden has spent his life serving our people, not in continuous bankruptcies, greedily seeking greater personal wealth. He will bring experience, unity, calm, civility, constructive action, immediate help, empathy and professionalism to the presidency. Vote for a decent family man with a 47-year record of working for the common good of all Americans, a proven ability to bring people together and who has a plan to immediately protect us from COVID and heal our devastated economy.
Carol Frechette
Shakopee