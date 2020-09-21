The recent letter on Trump’s incompetence is full of ridiculous statements and begs for scrutiny. Any rational person knows that it’s impossible to correctly assert what someone else believes. Yet the writer twice claims to know what Trump believes. How does she know? She also makes several untrue claims about Trump’s statements. Space does not permit me to refute all of them.
Trump never said that Nazis and white supremacists are very fine people. That’s an outright lie shamelessly propagated by Biden and dishonest media. Trump clearly condemned the Nazis, but he also recognized that there were peaceful protestors for and against the removal of the statue of Robert E. Lee. If you’re doubtful, check out his entire statement. Here’s part of it:
“I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally — but you had many people in that group other than neo-Nazis… Now, in the other group also, you had some fine people, but you also had troublemakers… “
The writer claims Trump encouraged violence and offered to pay any associated fines. On the contrary, Trump advocates for law and order. It is Kamala Harris who tweeted “If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground of Minnesota.” So, while Minneapolis burned, Governor Walz watched, and Harris cheered for bailing out rioters and looters.
The writer claims that “He (Trump) inhumanely separated babies and children from their parents and put them in cages.” Is she even aware of Bill Clinton’s 1997 Flores Agreement driving these separations? Separations that were also condoned during Obama’s administration? Does she know about Trump’s Executive Order issued 6/20/18 to actually keep families together despite Democrats’ refusal to address the issue? Obviously not!
Ms. Frechette presents Biden as a decent family man with a 47-year record and “a plan to immediately protect us from COVID…” Sober reality is that Biden is way over his head and cannot even think or speak coherently. Here’s a recent example: “Covid has taken this year, just since the outbreak, has taken more than 100 years, look, here’s, the lives, it’s just, it’s ju - I mean, you think about it.” Does anyone understand this gibberish?
Does Biden’s family decency extend to his politics? Would any decent politician openly brag about blackmailing Ukraine? “I said, you’re not getting the billion. I’m going to be leaving here in… six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money. Well, son of a bitch. He got fired.” Yes, that’s what decent Biden said. You’re doubting? Check it out.
Nobody claims that Trump is perfect. But he is coherent and in full possession of his wits. And his policies have done more to benefit Americans than Joe Biden has done in his entire lifetime! Actions speak louder than words. And President Trump’s actions loudly shout for betterment of America.
A lot is at stake this year. Please vote wisely!
Alexandra Matyja
Prior Lake