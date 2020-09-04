Dear Shakopee Community,
Please consider closely the value of the education of our young people. These are tough times. COVID-19 has both divided and united. Our political climate has clearly divided. The violence and racial unrest has created stress. We need strong families, strong places of worship and neighborhoods. We also need strong schools. We need places that can reach, teach, encourage, engage, enlighten, and enliven our young people — to foster their deepest and highest capacities to impact our world. It is a world in need of much care, of much change, of much collaboration, and of much creativity.
Strong minds and diligent, inspired young people do change the world. One attitude, one piece of knowledge, one nugget of wisdom, one person at a time.
Shakopee was my home for the 12 years after my 26 years of teaching in northern Minnesota, where I've now subbed for two more years in music education. The arts, and high potential are not places to cut, trim, short-change. Nor is the overall education of our youth.
My hope as one who ongoingly cares about my young (and older) friends and families in the Shakopee Community — is that you will vote yes to support this critical moment in the Shakopee Public Schools.
We need you.
We need these young people
Scott Sater
Backus
Former Teacher, Shakopee East Middle School
Pine River-Backus High School
Current Brainerd Lakes Area Music Sub