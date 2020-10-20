I read Peggy Gleason's wonderful letter in the Oct. 10 paper and had to agree with all she said. You are either pro life or pro death. I love how Planned Parenthood tries to sell their business as women's "health care." Just go there and try to get a chest X-ray or annual check up and see how far you get. It's a for-profit business and millions are made every year and that's not even counting taxpayer contributions by the U.S. government. Peggy felt her description was too graphic. Most people don't even have an idea how graphic abortion can be.
We sent our daughter to a Catholic girls college a few year ago for a good education as a pro life person She did a paper in her final year on "partial birth abortion." She was given a lower grade. The professor said it was too graphic and upset the other women in the class. There is no other way to do a paper like that. Most of the girls were crying and shocked. They had never even heard of it. I found that surprising because that is part of "womens' health care" according to Planned Parenthood. I was surprised that most of my friends were not aware of the procedure either. Like Peggy, I won't go into detail either but the baby is murdered as it is born so they are able to sell the body parts. Now that's being pro death.
To my point. if you are voting for a person that favors abortion, be careful. Looks like Brad Tabke is already in favor of that to me.
Curtis Olson
Shakopee