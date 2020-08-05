Some candidates believe the only qualities needed to be an effective state representative are the ability to answer questions by talking endlessly and using all the current buzz words. I believe that candidates who use that tactic are hiding the fact that they are uneducated to the facts and attempting to hide it from the voters.
Bob Loonan is a college-educated educator who enjoys providing solid information to his clients along with all his constituents. As he did during his term as state representative.
Bob works hard to completely inform himself about bills that come before the House of Representatives. Bob engages conservatives and liberals alike in an attempt to be well-informed because he knows that neither side has a monopoly on knowing what is best for all Minnesotans. Engaging other members works better than demanding others to fall in line or you will not participate. That is why I am voting for Bob Loonan.
Mike Luce
Shakopee