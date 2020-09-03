My name is Ben Burdick. I am a graduate of Shakopee High School and a junior studying physics at Iowa State University. I have been made aware that there is an operating levy included on the ballot in November, and I would like to share how important it is that it passes.
First of all, without the levy, very important programs such as College In Schools (CIS) will be scaled back. These programs are absolutely vital to our students as a way to both save money as well as propel students into their majors. As a student in Shakopee, I was involved in the CIS Calculus program. This program helped me discover a love for physics and mathematics, as well as gave me a head start from my peers when I arrived at college. When I first arrived at ISU, I was put well ahead of many of my peers because of the grades I earned in the CIS course I took in high school. It is very often the case that early math courses required for a STEM degree, such as Calculus I and II, are used as a way to “weed out” students in the beginning of their degree. The homework is incredibly long and difficult, and they are taught at an overwhelmingly fast pace. However, these advanced courses, like CIS Calculus allow for students to get a taste of what these courses are like before they are thrown into a foreign environment on a university campus. CIS classes also help students and families save money. Because of the courses I took in high school, I was able to take college level courses for little to no cost to me, which saved me a minimum of approximately $5,000 dollars in my first semesters at Iowa State; about half the cost of a full semester.
Without this levy, Shakopee students will be in a much worse place than they were before. Already, Shakopee is the school with the lowest funding per student in the metro at $1,250 dollars per student below the metro average. If this levy is not passed, class sizes will go up, programs will be eliminated, and teachers will lose their jobs.
I am no expert on the public opinion of the schools, but I suspect Rod Thomson shook the public’s faith in the school’s ability to be fiscally responsible. However, to not pass this levy would do nothing but hurt the current and future students of Shakopee’s public schools, as well as all the people who work there. The cost would be minimal to the average homeowner; the average net increase in property tax being only $4.13 per month. That’s just one medium coffee every 30 days. Shakopee’s future is worth far more than that. I implore you to vote yes with me on Nov. 3 to support Shakopee students, schools, programs, and teachers.
Ben Burdick
Ames, Iowa