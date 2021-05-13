Juansheng Lin, a 42-year-old woman from Savage who owns Tokyo Sushi and Grill in Shakopee, was charged with 58 counts of tax fraud in Ramsey County District Court earlier this month after the Minnesota Department of Revenue found evidence the restaurant had been underreporting its total sales from January 2015 to November 2019.
According to the criminal complaint, Tokyo Sushi and Grill underreported its taxable sales by about $250,000, meaning the restaurant paid $18,000 less than it should have in taxes from 2015 to 2019.
The complaint states Lin provided the information reflected in the restaurant’s monthly sales tax reports to the restaurant’s outside accountant, and authorized the accountant to file the reports on behalf of Tokyo Sushi.
The underreporting of sales also impacted the income tax returns filed by Lin and Tokyo Sushi, the complaint states. From 2015 through 2019, Tokyo Sushi’s gross revenue was underreported by about $260,000. Income taxes due on that amount total nearly $20,000.
The maximum sentence for one of Lin’s 58 tax fraud charges is five years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.