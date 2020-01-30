The owner of Vogue Asian Massage off Third Avenue in Shakopee was charged in Scott County District court Jan. 30 for two counts of prostitution in a public place.
On Dec. 20, 2019 the Shakopee Police Department was granted a warrant to search Vogue Day Asian Massage off Third Avenue, owned by Ying Li, 62, of Shakopee, under probable cause that illegal sexual activity was occurring at the Shakopee business, according to court documents.
A search warrant application filed in Scott County District Court on Dec. 2 shows a 35-year-old man told police a massage therapist made unsolicited sexual advances after the man went to the massage business for a facial massage.
The client turned over a cellphone recording of the incident to law enforcement. The documents say the client then consented to the sexual advances.
“We’ve received multiple complaints over the years about this business, and we’ve tried numerous times to substantiate whether they are legitimate or not, and I’m glad we’re finally able to get some charges on this business,” Shakopee Police Chief Jeff Tate said.
Tate said the video proof was key to the warrant and subsequent charges.
“We’ve thought for a long time that it’s not legitimate,” Tate said. “But it’s difficult to conduct some of those operations.”
Vogue Day Asian Massage appears on multiple websites typically associated with illegal sexual activity and prostitution, according to court documents.
The court documents outline several other calls alleging sexual activity at Vogue Day Asian Massage back to 2014, including a 2018 call from a customer who said he was asked if he’d like a massage “down there" and an anonymous tip from 2019 claiming prostitution-related activities occurred at the parlor.
The warrant stated Li completed an application for a massage therapist license renewal at Vogue Day Asian Massage in September and listed herself as president of the operation. According to the court documents, her licensing photo matches the masseuse seen in the cellphone video. She told the Valley News in December she was the sole employee at the business.