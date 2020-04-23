A silver truck pulled up outside the women’s correctional facility in Shakopee Wednesday afternoon and in a matter of seconds, a team of men piled out of the vehicle and started unloading boxes.
They moved swiftly, like clockwork. It was like they’d done it before, which they had — this was the second delivery the crew from Pablo’s Mexican Restaurant in Shakopee had made to the prison that day. The delivery of meals included enchiladas, burritos and salsa — meals that were meant to serve as a thank you to the workers at the prison. The crew assembled the meals and dropped some off shortly before noon Wednesday and again later in the day to account for the varied worker shifts.
Pablo’s Owner Ed Schwaesdall estimated 197 meals were delivered that day.
The prison is far from the only spot in town to receive donations from Pablo’s. St. Francis Regional Medical Center, local law enforcement departments and even United Health has been on the receiving end of warm meals. Sometimes the recipients were chosen because a Pablo’s employee had a loved one working on the front lines there, Schwaesdall said.
For about four weeks running, the restaurant has donated a percentage of its proceeds to fund meals to give to those on the front lines during the pandemic or those in need. Each week, a new beneficiary is chosen. For April 20-25, 10% of proceeds from Pablo’s, O’Brien’s Public House and Turtle’s Bar and Grill will support local hairstylists out of work due to COVID-19.
The three downtown Shakopee establishments recently rallied together to raise nearly $12,000 to be divided between 40 bartenders out of work due to the virus.