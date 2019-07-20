Chris Anderson took this photo on July 10 from Mystic Lake Boulevard looking east toward the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community Cultural Center.
Hocokata Ti is the SMSC’s cultural center and gathering space that will be used to interpret and encourage traditional Mdewakanton Dakota cultural heritage, language, and history.
Construction began in October 2016 and Hocokata Ti is expected to open to the public sometime this summer.
