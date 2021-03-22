A preliminary and final plat proposed by Hentges Development and approved by the Shakopee City Council March 16 will bring additional industrial development opportunities to the city's east side.
The 80-acre site, called Hentges Industrial Park, will include five industrial lots for redevelopment. A new roadway called Hentges Way is part of that plan, which would be extended from Stagecoach Road via a roundabout.
Plans are already in place for one of the lots, which will become a 500,000-square-foot industrial building to be developed by WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust.
Another lot will be reconfigured for Gavilon Fertilizer, a company that already has a location on the site.
The remaining lots will be available for industrial development opportunities.
“I’m glad to see this project create five new spaces for development,” Councilmember Jay Whiting said.
An environmental assessment workshop has been submitted for review by the city council and was approved in February.