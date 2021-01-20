Concept plans for 175 new single-family homes off Mystic Lake Drive in Shakopee, adjacent to Shakopee Gravel, were discussed at the Jan. 19 Shakopee City Council meeting.
Developer Magellan Land Development is proposing the 56-acre development, which would include 46 two-story homes, 68 villa homes and 61 single-family homes.
The carriage and villa homes may belong to an association to provide yard and snow maintenance, the developer said.
The area in discussion is currently zoned for agricultural preservation, but is guided in the 2040 comprehensive plan as suburban residential.
Plans include building .68 miles of trail within the development, as well as sidewalks on all the streets. The trails would connect from County Road 83 to Green Meadows Park, and through the Greenfield development to Independence Drive.
A concept plan discussed a year ago would develop the adjacent Shakopee Gravel site into 220 single-family homes, 160 townhomes and three commercial buildings. Councilor Jay Whiting asked whether Magellan Land Development was working to ensure the streets matched up with the future neighborhood that will exist on the Shakopee Gravel site.
However, Kyle Sobota, senior planner for the city, said the original developer is “no longer working with Shakopee Gravel.”
So a developer who makes plans to build on the portion of the Shakopee Gravel site adjacent to the discussed development must plan in accordance to the new street construction, Sobota said.
Though some general questions were raised about walkability to schools and open space, councilors appeared to be open to the new development.
“I do like the different style of homes along with the 68 villa homes that are single level. I think there is a market for … some seniors who may not want to move and go up and down the stairs,” Shakopee Mayor Bill Mars said.
No formal vote was made during the meeting. The developer plans to eventually submit a preliminary plat and Planned Unit Development application for the site.