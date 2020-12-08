The Shakopee Planning Commission recommended approval Dec. 3 for 611 new residential units to be constructed in what would be called Summerland Place, a mixed-use development that would be located just west of the Killarney Hills neighborhood, south of U.S. Highway 169 and north of 17th Avenue.
A conceptual plan has been prepared for the development, which will include 71 villa homes, 126 single-family homes, 114 townhome units and 300 market-rate apartment units. Summergate Companies, LLC, is the developer proposing to develop the 115 acres of agricultural land.
The villas will be priced between $380,000 and $500,000, and the single-family homes will cost between $425,000 and $500,000.
Plans were revised since it was last reviewed by city council in May. Based on comments received from neighbors, city and county staff, Summergate made changes like road connections to help mitigate traffic and changes to the townhouse designs.
If the project is approved by city council, the development would be completed within the next two years, according to the developer at the planning commission meeting.