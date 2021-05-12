The Shakopee Planning Commission recommended the Shakopee City Council approve the construction of 101 single-family residential lots as an expansion to the Windermere development at a planning commission meeting last week.
Developer D.R. Horton applied for the construction of the homes, which would be priced in the low $400,000s and located on 38.6 acres north of County Road 78, west of Zumbro Avenue and east of Old Brick Yard Road.
The proposed lots would be accessible off Zumbro Avenue and County Road 78.
This subdivision will look similar to the rest of the Windermere development, according to the planning commission memo.
The cost of lumber and materials has caused a surge in new homes for the Windermere development. When the development first sprouted in Shakopee, homes were about $100,000 cheaper.
Planning Commission Chair Kent Robbins asked if there would be demand for 101 new homes at that price point.
“There’s a shortage right now of housing in Shakopee,” Shakopee Director of Planning and Development Michael Kerski said. “There are about 60 vacant lots in Shakopee that either haven’t been sold or with homes not yet constructed, which is kind of mind-boggling considering the number of subdivisions you all have approved.”
The average cost of new construction homes last year was $468,000, Kerski said.
The Windermere expansion plans will go before city council on May 18.