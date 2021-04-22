The Shakopee City Council unanimously approved the preliminary plat and Planned Unit Development for 175 new homes off Mystic Lake Drive in Shakopee, adjacent to Shakopee Gravel, at a council meeting April 20.
Magellan Land Development, which has partnered with M/I Homes, proposed the 56-acre development, which will include 45 two-story carriage houses on 40-foot wide lots, 68 single-level villa homes on 50- to 60-foot lots and 62 single-family homes on 65-foot lots.
The neighborhood will be called Valley Crest.
The villa homes, according to the developer, will be ideal for “empty-nester” situations, with the potential for an association that would provide yard and snow maintenance services.
The area in discussion was zoned for agricultural preservation, but is guided in the 2040 comprehensive plan as suburban residential.
Plans include building .68 miles of trail within the development, as well as sidewalks on all the streets. The trails would connect from County Road 83 to Green Meadows Park, and through the Greenfield development to Independence Drive.
A concept plan discussed last year would develop the adjacent Shakopee Gravel site into 220 single-family homes, 160 townhomes and three commercial buildings. However, Kyle Sobota, senior planner for the city, said at a January city council meeting that the original developer is “no longer working with Shakopee Gravel.”
So a developer who makes plans to build on the portion of the Shakopee Gravel site adjacent to the discussed development must plan in accordance with the new street construction, Sobota said.
“I do like the different style of homes along with the 68 villa homes that are single level. I think there is a market for … some seniors who may not want to move and go up and down the stairs,” Shakopee Mayor Bill Mars said earlier this year.