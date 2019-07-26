The 72-year-old driver of a Chevy Impala heading eastbound on Eagle Creek Boulevard was confused and drove onto the wrong side of the median into oncoming traffic, hitting a Honda Accord with four passengers Thursday, July 25 around 10:40 p.m., according to Shakopee Police Chief Jeff Tate.
The driver of the Accord was a 19-year-old man from Shakopee who suffered minor injuries, police chief Jeff Tate said.
The other three passengers’ ages are not known at this time, but Tate said they were all transported to 212 Medical Center in Chaska.
The driver of the Impala did not suffer any injuries, according to the crash report.