The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Jan. 11 to 18. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Jan. 11
A 30-year-old individual from Moorhead was arrested in connection with a simple robbery after reportedly stealing $60 of cash and a key fob from a victim at AmericInn, 4100 12th Ave, at 5:44 a.m.
Jan. 12
Threats were reported from the 1500 block of Sarazin Street at 2:28 p.m. in which an unknown person was loud and threatening to the reporting party.
Jan. 13
An assault was reported at Top Star Market, 615 Marschall Road, at 7:39 p.m. after the reporting party saw an altercation outside involving two suspects. The case is being reviewed for charges at the county attorney’s office.
Jan. 14
A 31-year-old man from Eden Prairie was arrested in connection with violating an order for protection at Baymont, 1244 Canterbury Road, at 10:57 p.m.
A purse was reported stolen from a motor vehicle at Benedictine Living Community, 1705 Windermere Way, at 6:51 p.m. No damage was reported on the vehicle. The case is still active and open.
Jan. 15
A 40-year-old Chaska woman was cited in connection with theft at Target, 1685 17th Ave, at 1:21 p.m. after she allegedly stole a $40 Lego set.
A 34-year-old Burnsville man was cited in connection with theft at Target after he allegedly stole $200 worth of trading cards.
A catalytic converter worth $1,000 was reported stolen from a vehicle at Huntington Park Apartments, 1245 Shakopee Ave, at 4:50 p.m.
Jan. 16
A 24-year-old woman from Shakopee was arrested in connection with domestic assault and interfering with a 911 call at the Addison, 950 Alysheba Rd., at 1:53 a.m.
Jan. 17
Officers received a report of animal neglect at The Addison Jeffery, 2225 Jeffery Allen Dr., at 2:39 p.m. in which a witness said they saw an owner kick their dog. When police called the witness to get more information, the reporting party did not answer, Shakopee Police Captain Jason Arras said.
Jan. 18
Three catalytic converters totaling $6,000 were reported stolen from RVs at Brambillas RV, 550 Valley Park Drive, at 9:15 a.m. The case is closed with no suspects, Arras said. He added catalytic converter cases are difficult to solve because the parts take seconds to remove.