The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Feb. 1 to Feb. 7. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Feb. 1
An 18-year-old man from Sioux Falls was arrested in connection with third-degree burglary, receiving stolen property and theft; a 17-year-old boy from Belle Plaine was arrested in connection with two counts receiving stolen property, instruction permit violation and a stop sign violation; and a 15-year-old boy from Rosemount was arrested in connection with third-degree burglary and theft. The individuals were found allegedly stealing DVDs and speakers valued at $600 from Walmart, 8101 Old Carriage Court, at 12:19 a.m.
A theft was reported at Amazon Distribution Center, 2601 4th Ave, at 1:38 p.m. in which an employee allegedly stole $450 worth of merchandise from the warehouse. The case is being reviewed at the Scott County Attorney’s office.
A theft was reported at Best Buy, 8100 Old Carriage Court, at 2:43 p.m. in which $3,500 worth of technology was reported stolen, including a Macbook computer and two Apple watches. Shakopee Police Captain Jason Arras said there is no suspect at this time.
A theft was reported at Walmart, 8101 Old Carriage Court, at 2:43 p.m. in which $70 worth of merchandise was stolen. The suspect has been arrested.
Feb. 2
A 37-year-old Farmington woman was arrested in connection with receiving stolen property, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) and possession of hypodermic needles at Walmart, 8101 Old Carriage Court, at 6:02 p.m.
A 42-year-old Shakopee man was arrested in connection with domestic assault in the 1100 block of Van Buren Street at 10:44 p.m.
Feb. 4
A 30-year-old Robbinsdale man was arrested in connection with third-degree DWI and failure to stop at a stop sign in the 1000 block of Naumkeag Street.
A license plate was reported stolen from a motor vehicle in the 1700 block of Windsor Drive.
Feb. 7
A 30-year-old Shakopee man cited in connection with disorderly conduct at the Shakopee Community Center, 1255 Fuller St., at 6:58 a.m.