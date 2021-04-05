The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community is planning on prescribed burns at several locations in and around Shakopee and Prior Lake this spring, according to a press release. The prescribed burns are performed twice a year as an effective land management tool.
Prescribed burns scheduled for this spring are as follows:
- Mitigation prairie and wetlands located northeast of the junction of Dakotah Parkway and Wacipi Drive
- Inyan Ceyaka Otonwe prairie and wetlands located southwest of the junction of Stemmer Ridge Road and Skuya Drive
- Tollefson prairie located southeast of the junction of Eagle Creek Boulevard and County Road 21
- Oak savanna located northeast of the junction of Mystic Lake Drive and 154th St Northwest
- Dockendorf prairie located northwest of the junction of Marschall Road and County Road 72
- Dakotah Parkway prairie located south of junction of Dakotah Parkway and Sioux Trail Northwest
- Peterson prairie located northwest of the junction of County Road 42 and County Road 83
A prescribed burn is an intentionally lit, controlled fire replicating natural fire events, the press release stated. Historically, controlled burns were performed either naturally or by Dakota and other Indigenous people in the area to clear land for agriculture, improve grazing and to forage for game species.
Fire helps native plants in prairies, oak savannas and some wetlands stay healthy and vigorous, according to the press release. The plants, in turn, provide a healthy wildlife habitat for hundreds of species. Fire also reduces weeds and invasive woody species.
All prescribed burns are designed to meet ecological objectives and are entirely dependent upon weather conditions, such as relative humidity, temperature, and wind speed and direction. Exact dates of the burns will be announced on the SMSC’s Twitter account, according to the release.
The SMSC wildland fire program coordinates with neighboring entities, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and other state and federal agencies to lead and assist with prescribed burns within the region. During prescribed burns, trained burn crew members monitor weather conditions to protect air quality and road visibility to minimize potential impacts to neighboring communities.