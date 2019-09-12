Morgan Alex Crooks, a 32-year-old Prior Lake man, was sentenced in Scott County District Court to 270 days in county jail, $7,000 in fines and 10 years on probation Aug. 20 after he was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct for having sexual relations with a minor.
According to the statement of probable cause, Crooks and the victim, who is now a 16-year-old girl, had sexual relations on several occasions from 2016 to July, 2017. Before July 4, 2017, the victim told detectives she stayed at Crooks’ residence in Shakopee for about a week. She told detectives she and Crooks had sex several times. The victim was 13 years old at that time.
The victim’s phone was analyzed by the Shakopee Police Department in Ocober. 2017, the statement of probable cause said. The phone revealed several sexually explicit Snapchat photos and videos sent to the victim. Snapchat is an application that allows users to send photo and video messages back and forth. A subpoena from Snapchat confirmed the messages were from Crooks.