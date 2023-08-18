Nearly a year into construction, Southern Valley Alliance’s move to downtown Shakopee continues to progress.
The nonprofit has served survivors of domestic violence in Scott and Carver counties for the last 40 years out of its Belle Plaine location. It does so through an array of services, including legal and court advocacy, referral services, transitional housing, support groups and community engagement.
Staff are now in the process of relocating to a new site being built at 103 Third Avenue E. in Shakopee.
Executive Director Christie Larson said the project is still on schedule as construction is expected to finish by the end of 2023. The Belle Plaine building has also recently been sold, with capital going toward funding for the Shakopee building.
She added that staff will likely begin working out of the new site within the first quarter of 2024.
Choosing Shakopee as SVA’s new home was based on several factors, according to Larson. The primary decider was finding a central location that would best serve the most people.
“The highest number of clients that we’re serving are coming from Shakopee, Prior Lake and Chaska,” she said. “So being close to one of those communities was a priority for us.”
The Shakopee site’s proximity to the Scott County Government Center for legal and court advocacy work as well as proximity to other partnering nonprofits and organizations also makes it a much better fit for the nonprofit.
“Being able to quickly refer clients to additional services and partner agencies is really going to be beneficial when we’re right there in the community,” Larson said. “One thing we anticipate is we’re going to be doing a lot more resource referrals because not everybody that walks into our building is going to have domestic violence as their primary concern. So having those tight partnerships with the other agencies for cross referrals is going to be really important.”
With a more centralized location, Larson believes SVA will experience higher client numbers and interactions.
This anticipated increase has driven some of the new facility’s interior design plans. These include the construction of a large meeting room as well as more individual meeting spaces for advocates to meet one-on-one with clients.
“An important piece of this facility is ensuring that we have the right kind of space for what we’re going to need to provide,” Larson said.
A children’s space is being built out in addition to a mother’s room for nursing or quiet time for kids and their parents or guardians.
Safety is also an important factor given the nonprofit’s work; with this in mind, Larson said the Shakopee building will have enhanced security measures implemented and installed for clients, staff and volunteers.
Since the relocation project was announced, SVA has been raising funds via its capital campaign. The nonprofit reports that it has reached $465,505 — approximately 26% of its $1.8 million goal. This total has consisted of a mix of grants, individual donors and business sponsorships, according to Larson.
The nonprofit recently recognized $50,000+ sponsorship donations from the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, Stanley & Wencl, S.M. Hentges & Sons Inc. and Bakken Family WRC Foundation. A $31,500 donation was also recently provided from KSK Designs out of Prior Lake.
“We’re just so grateful — so many of these businesses and organizations have really stepped up at an incredible giving level because they see the need for this building and the need for these services in this kind of prime location,” Larson said.
“This is such an important project for the community and will just have such an impact for years to come,” she added.