A draft separation term agreement between Shakopee Public Utilities and its longtime utilities manager, John Crooks, recommends his last day be Sept. 8.
The Shakopee Public Utilities Commission is slated to review the agreement at a special meeting Sept. 3. If approved, the separation will be referred to as Crooks’ “retirement,” according to documents provided in the agenda packet.
A private investigation conducted by a SPUC-hired law firm earlier this summer found Crooks' salary was in violation of the state cap. The separation agreement outlines a salary and pension repayment plan for the excess earnings Crooks has received in the past three years.
The state caps government employees at an annual salalry of $178,782. According to his current contract, Crooks earns a base salary of $200,000 per year. Crooks has been the utilities manager for SPU since 2010.
Crooks did not respond to a request for comment.
The commission is also scheduled to discuss interim leadership at its Sept. 3 meeting, according to the meeting agenda.
SPUC has made corrective decisions in response to transparency issues outlined in the private investigation, but the decisions have not yet been made public. If the separation term agreement is approved Sept. 3, the investigation would be made public, according to the agreement.
The investigation concluded that former Finance Director Renee Schmid also would have exceeded the state salary cap this year, had she not retired in July. No other SPUC employee has exceeded the cap.
The investigation also concluded that the utility’s use of commission-only packets was a violation of the state’s open meeting law.
Possible dissolution
Shakopee Police Chief Jeff Tate said last week the police department has received a complaint related to Crooks and the salary cap and has opened an investigation. It is not clear who made the complaint, which is not public due to the ongoing investigation.
In the 1950s, the city council created an independent utilities commission, SPUC, to keep politics out of utility rates. The past several years, the utility and city have been at odds over transparency issues, water and utility rates and philosophical differences.
Come Election Day in Novermber, the differences will come to a head as Shakopee residents will vote on whether to dissolve SPUC, under a ballot addition approved by the Shakopee City Council in August.
If voters decide to dissolve SPUC, Assistant City Administrator Nate Burkett has said the city does not anticipate the reduction of existing staff members. The utility would either be integrated into the city departments, or the city would contract with outside providers to manage it.