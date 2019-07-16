A public hearing at tonight’s city council meeting will discuss a business subsidy for a technology company called KEB America, which is looking to add a $7.5 million expansion to its facility on Valley Industrial Blvd. in Shakopee, according to a city press release.
An approved tax abatement of the expansion would allow the facility to remain in Shakopee—preserving 98 jobs and creating 18 immediate jobs, with the potential for 36 job openings in the next several years, according to the release.
The proposed abatement would only apply to city taxes, and would be capped at $289,263 over 8 years.
The City Council meets at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall. The full agenda packet is available at www.ShakopeeMN.gov/agendasandminutes.