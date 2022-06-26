A body was discovered floating in the Minnesota River at Shakopee by fishermen on Saturday, June 25.
At 10:59 a.m., 911 Dispatch received a report of the body floating upstream from The Landing - Minnesota River Heritage Park, according to a Scott County Sheriff's Office press release.
Sheriff deputies, with assistance of personnel from the Shakopee Fire Department and Shakopee Police Department, recovered the body.
“Our investigators will be working with the Medical Examiner’s Office to make an identification and determine the circumstances surrounding this death,” stated Sheriff Luke Hennen. “The investigation is in the very early stages, so we have very little information to share at this time.”
Positive identification of the deceased, along with an official cause of death will be made by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, according to the Sheriff's Office. No foul play is suspected at this time.