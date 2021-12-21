The Shakopee Fire Department responded to a carbon monoxide poisoning call at a Coneflower Lane address in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Dec. 21, according to a news release.
Eight family members were transferred to Hennepin County Medical Center for evaluation and found to have mid-range levels of carbon monoxide in their blood, the release stated. They were all conscious and alert.
Shakopee Fire checked and cleared the home, as well as adjoining residences. No carbon monoxide detectors were located in the home, according to the release.
The family initially called 911 when three of them were feeling ill. Shakopee Police, Allina Health and Shakopee Fire assisted with the call.
Shakopee Fire asks residents to regularly test carbon monoxide detectors and change batteries at least once a year.