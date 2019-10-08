A fire broke out at a Shakopee car dealership Tuesday afternoon but caused no injuries, the Shakopee Fire Department said.
Shakopee Fire and Mdewakanton Public Safety were on-scene at the Drive Appeal car dealership at First Avenue and Naumkeag Street next to Donut Connection after the fire was reported around 3:30 p.m.
Tom Myles, an employee at the business, said he and his colleagues called 911 when they smelled and saw smoke coming from the corner of the building. He said the building's fire alarm and sprinklers did not go off.
Myles said he and his colleague were the only two people inside the building and exited safely. The fire department said the flames were contained to the roof; the cause remains uncertain.
Flames appeared to be extinguished by around 4:30 p.m.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.