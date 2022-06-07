A former Renaissance Festival manager was found not guilty on two counts of first-degree sexual assault charges in Scott County District Court Tuesday afternoon, according to Scott County Attorney Ron Hocevar.
Carr L. Hagerman, 63, was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection to allegations that he sexually assaulted a photographer in September 2017 who was working for the festival at the time.
Hagerman worked at the Renaissance Festival as an entertainment director and played a character known to guests as “The Rat Catcher.”
Charges were dropped in October 2020 because COVID-19 travel restrictions and family health concerns made the accuser unable to travel to Minnesota to testify. These charges were refiled in October 2021.
Hagerman was represented by attorney Piper Kenney Wold.
"Justice was a long time coming for Mr. Hagerman," Wold wrote in a statement to Southwest News Media, referring to the accusations as "ridiculous" and "uncorroborated."
She also praised the jury for its "just and swift" decision.
"As you can imagine, the past 4.5 years have been hell for Mr. Hagerman," Wold added. "Now he and his family have a chance to fully restore their lives."