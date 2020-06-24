Ex-Shakopee Superintendent Rod Thompson will be released from federal prison on Aug. 24, according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections.
In May 2019, Thompson was sentenced to two years in state court on swindling and embezzlement charges and in federal court for corruptly soliciting bribes from contractors. Inmates in Minnesota serve two-thirds of their sentences at a physical prison and spend the rest of their sentences on supervised release, department spokesman Nicholas Kimball said.
Thompson will have spent 16 months behind bars come Aug. 24, and he'll be on supervised release until April 24, 2021.
“There’s no good-behavior early release for him,” Kimball said.
On Jan. 1, Thompson wrote a letter asking Scott County District Judge Christian Wilton to be moved to a halfway house, saying he wanted to continue the drug and alcohol treatment he received that ended in February.
Wilton did not have any jurisdiction over Thompson’s early release, according to prosecuting attorney Todd Zettler, since he was under the jurisdiction of the Department of Corrections.
Thompson’s attorney, Peter Wold, said he did not have information on whether Thompson will end up in a halfway house after he’s released but said Thompson’s release has nothing to do with the January letter.
“Early release has to do with stellar participation in the treatment program,” Wold said. “And obviously good behavior.”