A grand jury indicted a Shakopee man last Thursday on first-degree murder charges in connection with the death of his girlfriend in July.
Alexis Saborit, 42, was charged with first-degree murder with intent by a grand jury in Scott County District Court for the death of America Thayer. He also faces an existing charge of second-degree murder with intent from July, according to the Scott County Attorney's Office.
If convicted on a first-degree murder charge, Minnesota law assigns a mandatory life sentence.
Court documents allege Saborit murdered 55-year-old Thayer at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Spencer Street in Shakopee around 2:30 p.m. on July 28. Saborit told police Thayer threatened to break up with him, to which he then allegedly killed her with a knife.
Saborit is accused of then beheading Thayer and throwing her body out of a vehicle in front of onlookers.
Multiple people testified that they witnessed the incident, and cell phone video footage of the murder was allegedly recorded from inside a nearby residence, according to court documents filed on Thursday.
Bail in Saborit’s case was raised from $2.5 million to $4 million.
His next court appearance is set for 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25 in Scott County District Court.