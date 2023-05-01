A man has been charged in the June 2022 fentanyl overdose death of a 15-year-old Shakopee teenager.
Cole Slack, 19, of Shakopee, was charged with third-degree murder in Scott County District Court on April 24. According to court filings, the victim, who was not named in the criminal complaint, died on June 6, 2022, from complications of a fentanyl overdose.
According to the complaint, the victim allegedly bought $30 worth of Percocet pills from Slack three days prior to overdosing. Multiple witnesses stated that the victim bought the pills three days before her death. Before her death, the victim had searched for “symptoms of overdosing fentanyl.”
Shakopee police had searched Slack’s home and found drug paraphernalia back in June 2022. Slack had said he did not participate in the drug deal before changing his story and saying that he did participate in the deal. Slack said he knew that the Percocet pills contained fentanyl but the amount in each pill was “luck of the draw.”
Third-degree murder by distributing controlled substances without the intent to cause death carries a maximum prison sentence of 25 years and/or a maximum fine of $40,000.