A man has been charged in the June 2022 fentanyl overdose death of a 15-year-old Shakopee teenager.

Cole Slack, 19, of Shakopee, was charged with third-degree murder in Scott County District Court on April 24. According to court filings, the victim, who was not named in the criminal complaint, died on June 6, 2022, from complications of a fentanyl overdose.

