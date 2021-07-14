The Shakopee police and fire departments responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents July 7-13. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the departments responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
July 7
A 33-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested in the 600 block of Monroe Street on Scott, Hennepin and Stearns county warrants.
July 8
A 28-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested on an Anoka County warrant in the 100 block of Lewis Street.
A 34-year-old Le Center woman was cited for trespassing and for fourth-degree criminal damage to property in the 300 block of Market Street South.
July 9
Police arrested a 31-year-old man in the 300 block of 5th Avenue at 11:23 p.m. on a Martin County warrant.
July 10
A 36-year-old Faribault man was arrested at 5:07 a.m. at County Road 83 and Kinlock Way on a Scott County warrant.
A 22-year-old Shakopee resident was cited for shoplifting at Walmart, 8101 Carriage Court, at 10:02 a.m.
Police arrested a 43-year-old St. Paul woman in the 2200 block of Eagle Creek Boulevard at 7:09 p.m. on a Scott County warrant.
July 11
Police cited a 34-year-old South St. Paul man for fourth-degree DWI and improper lane use at Southbridge Parkway and County Road 21 at 1:05 a.m.
A 55-year-old Shakopee man was arrested on Dakota and Ramsey county warrants at Eagle Creek Boulevard and Vierling Drive East at 9:29 a.m.
Police arrested a 52-year-old Richfield man at Canterbury Road Northwest and 17th Avenue at 10:51 p.m. for possession of a stolen vehicle.
July 12
A 26-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for providing false information to police and on a Scott County warrant at Canterbury Road South and U.S. Highway 169 at 4:20 p.m.
July 13
Police arrested a 41-year-old Osseo man in the 1100 block of Canterbury Road South at 3:20 p.m. for Washington, Chisago and Anoka county warrants.
Police arrested a 29-year-old Sun Prairie, Wisconsin man on a Scott County warrant in the 7800 block of Stagecoach Road at 6:03 p.m.
A 22-year-old Park Rapids man was arrested at Mystic Lake Drive Northwest and County Road 42 at 11:36 p.m. on a Scott County warrant.