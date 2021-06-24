The Shakopee Police and Fire Departments responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents June 14-20. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the departments responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
June 14
Shakopee Fire was dispatched at 10:41 a.m. to an elevator that was stuck with people inside it in the 2000 block of 4th Avenue in Shakopee. The call was canceled prior to arrival.
June 15
A fraud was reported from the 200 block of Levee Drive at 3:36 p.m. after a scammer called the reporting party and asked for personal financial information.
June 16
An 18-year-old man from Bloomington was cited for underage drinking and displaying a false ID at Canterbury Park, 1100 Canterbury Road, at 10:12 p.m.
June 17
A 21-year-old woman from Stanchfield was cited in connection with theft after allegedly stealing makeup from Walmart.
June 19
A 39-year-old man from Waukesha, Wisconsin was arrested for third-degree DWI at Crossings Boulevard and Old Carriage Court at 10:41 p.m.
A wallet was reported stolen from an individual at Canterbury Park, 1100 Canterbury Road, at 3:49 p.m. There are no suspects at this time.
A bicycle valued at $200 was reported stolen from Kohl’s, 1529 17th Ave., at 7:32 p.m.
June 20
A 52-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for fourth-degree DUI, driving without a driver’s license, no proof of insurance, open bottle in a motor vehicle and hit and run at Marschall Road and 10th Avenue East at 5 p.m. after the impaired driver hit another vehicle and took off. There were no injuries, according to the police department.
A robbery was reported at Speedway Vierling, 1298 Vierling Drive, at 6:16 a.m. after cigarettes were reported stolen from the gas station. The case has been forwarded to the Scott County Attorney’s Office for charging.