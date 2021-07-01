The Shakopee Police and Fire Departments responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents June 23-27. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the departments responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
June 23
A theft was reported at Walmart, 8101 Old Carriage Court, at 11:11 a.m. after clothing items valued at $359 were stolen. Two women were arrested in connection with the theft: a 42-year-old woman from Bloomington and a 47-year-old woman from Minnetonka.
An assault was reported in the 400 block of Dakota Street at 1:17 p.m. after a bicyclist reportedly knocked a person to the ground. It’s unknown whether the incident was intentional.
A 62-year-old man from Bossier City, Louisiana was arrested for domestic assault and domestic assault by strangulation at Travelodge, 1251 First Ave., at 10:53 p.m. The victim suffered minor injuries but did not require medical attention.
June 24
A 35-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (2.5 grams of meth), introduction of contraband into jail and Washington County warrants at a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 169 and County Road 83.
A 33-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for possession of stolen property, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, driving after revocation and Mille Lacs County warrants at Eagle Creek Boulevard and Canterbury Road at 5:27 p.m.
A 35-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for domestic assault by strangulation and domestic assault in the 800 block of Sarazin Street at 7:46 p.m.
June 25
A 34-year-old woman from Shakopee was arrested in connection with a fourth-degree DWI, third-degree DWI refusal and driving the wrong way down a one-way street off Johnson Memorial Drive and U.S. Highway 169 at 3:47 a.m.
A 33-year-old man from St. Paul was arrested in connection with fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth residue), driving after suspension, open bottle, possession of drug paraphernalia and a Department of Corrections warrant off County Road 83 and Valley View Road in Shakopee at 2 p.m.
The Shakopee Fire Department was dispatched at 11:53 p.m. for a car crash on the ramp from southbound U.S. Highway 169 to Marystown Road. Officers found minor injuries and crews provided care until Allina EMS arrived, then cleared the scene of debris and vehicle fluids.
June 26
Shakopee Fire was dispatched at 2:50 p.m. for a car crash at the intersection of Eagle Creek Boulevard and Dean Lakes Boulevard. Crews responded to find there several people were injured, and they provided patient care until Allina EMS was able to transport the patients. The crews then cleared the scene of debris and moved the cars out of the way of traffic.