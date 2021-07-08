The Shakopee police and fire departments responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents June 28 to July 5. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the departments responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
June 28
A theft was reported from the 2100 block of Windermere Circle at 7:35 a.m. after an air conditioning condenser unit valued at $750 was stolen. There are no suspects at this time.
June 29
An assault was reported at the Scott County Jail, 301 Fuller St., at 5:36 a.m. There has not been enough evidence to make charges, according to Shakopee Police Capt. Jason Arras.
A theft was reported at Lowe’s, 4270 Dean Lakes Blvd., at 8:45 a.m. after kitchen and bath faucets totaling $1,432 were stolen. There are no suspects at this time.
A burglary was reported in the 1600 block of Parkway Avenue at 5:31 p.m. According to the reports, the reporting party has video surveillance of the suspects, who were seen stealing more than $1,000 worth of tools and equipment from the victim’s garage. The case remains active and open.
An assault was reported at Walmart, 8101 Old Carriage Court, at 7:28 p.m. after a customer was seen threatening an employee and grabbing him by the back of the neck. The employee was uninjured and decided not to press charges.
June 30
A 31-year-old woman from Minneapolis was arrested for fourth-degree DWI, third-degree DWI test refusal, open bottle, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and no proof of insurance off County Road 101 and Stagecoach Road at 4:34 p.m.
Copper, exterior lights and windows were reported stolen from six construction sites off Astoria Drive, Windermere Way, and Windermere Circle between 6:27 a.m. and 6:47 a.m. The materials stolen were valued at about $1,900. There are no suspects at this time.
July 1
A wallet was reported stolen from the inside of an unlocked car parked in the 800 block of Roundhouse Street at 8:45 a.m. Shortly after, financial transaction fraud was reported when one of the stolen cards was used. There are no suspects at this time.
A theft was reported at Best Buy, 8100 Old Carriage Court, at 6:29 p.m. The police department is awaiting surveillance video from the store, so no further information is known.
The Shakopee Fire Department was dispatched at 9:48 p.m. after smoke was reported in the area of U.S. Highway 169 and County Road 41. When crews arrived they found a boat, camper and miscellaneous car parts on fire in the 2000 block of Strunks Road. The property owner was working to extinguish the fire by dumping sand on it, according to the fire report. Crews extinguished the fire.
July 2
A gun was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1100 block of Van Buren Street at 10:43 a.m. There are no suspects.
Three suspects were reported to have stolen two vacuums valued at $800 total from Kohl’s, 1529 17th Ave., at 11:42 a.m.
July 4
Shakopee Fire was dispatched at 6:25 a.m. for reports of a car that went into the woods near the 800 block of First Avenue West. Crews found a vehicle that had left the roadway and was stuck between some trees. They checked the area but were unable to locate the driver.