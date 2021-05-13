The Shakopee Police and Fire Departments responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents May 5-10. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the departments responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
May 5
A 40-year-old man from Brooklyn Park was arrested for third-degree DWI, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and failure to stop for a steady red arrow at U.S. Highway 169 and Canterbury Road at 2:07 a.m.
A 45-year-old woman from Foley was arrested in connection with three counts possession of a controlled substance (meth, heroin, two kinds of opioids), possession of stolen property, ineligible person to possess an electronic incapacitation device and Hennepin County warrants at MyPlace Hotel, 3912 12th Ave., at 10:18 a.m.
A theft was reported from Walmart, 8101 Old Carriage Court, at 11:32 a.m. after a Cottage Grove man reportedly took an $11 wire harness.
Shakopee Fire was dispatched at 1:35 p.m. for a car crash at Eagle Creek Boulevard and Sarazin Street. Officers found no injuries, but debris and a disabled vehicle blocked both eastbound lanes of Eagle Creek Boulevard. Crews controlled traffic and cleaned up debris until the vehicle could be loaded onto a tow truck, according to fire reports.
May 6
A 27-year-old Elk River man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth and fentanyl) and on a Sherburne County warrant. A 50-year-old Minneapolis man accompanying him was also arrested in connection with fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and Hennepin, Dakota, Scott and Anoka County warrants. The arrests took place at Lowe’s, 4270 Dean Lakes Blvd., at 11:18 a.m.
A longboard valued at $120 was reported stolen from a motor vehicle in the 1600 block of Phillip Way at 3:35 p.m. There are no suspects at this time.
May 7
A backpack was reported stolen from Best Buy, 8100 Old Carriage Court, at 7:57 p.m. A report with more details is pending.
May 8
Shakopee Fire was dispatched at 2:26 p.m. after a person reported they were locked in a bathroom in the 1000 block of Montecito Drive after the door knob came apart. The call was canceled upon arrival when the person was able to get out on their own.
A $300 bike was reported stolen from a garage in the 1500 block of McIntosh Circle at 3:23 p.m. There are no suspects.
May 9
A 43-year-old man from Delano was arrested in connection with property damage, criminal vehicular operation, child endangerment, second-degree assault, reckless driving and hit-and-run at Shenandoah Drive and Vierling Drive at 3:32 p.m. He is being held at the Scott County Jail. Shakopee Fire also responded to this incident and swept up debris.
May 10
A 22-year-old Burnsville man was arrested for third-degree DWI refusal and fourth-degree DWI at McDonald’s, 3990 12th Ave., at 12:58 a.m.