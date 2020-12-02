The Shakopee Police and Fire Departments responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Nov. 25 to Dec. 1 The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the departments responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Nov. 26
A 25-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for first-degree drug possession (meth), first-degree sale of controlled substance (meth) and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle at Arlington Ridge Apartments, 1219 Taylor St., at 7:25 p.m. Officers found him in possession of half a gram of meth, according to police.
Nov. 27
A 21-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested for fourth-degree assault and obstructing the legal process with force at a traffic stop at County Road 21 and Eagle Creek Boulevard at 5:19 a.m.
A 41-year-old East Bethel man was cited for drive-off theft and having expired registration at Kwik Trip, 1522 Vierling Drive, at 10:46 a.m.
A 21-year-old Minneapolis man was cited for drive-off theft at Holiday, 8002 Old Carriage Court, at 12:20 p.m.
A 21-year-old woman from Morton was cited for drive-off theft at Kwik Trip, 1522 Vierling Drive, at 1:05 p.m.
The Shakopee Police and Fire Departments were dispatched at 2:42 p.m. for a car crash at the intersection of Old Carriage Court and Old Carriage Road. There were only minor injuries. Once Allina EMS arrived, fire crews turned patient care over to them, and then cleared the scene of debris.
Nov. 28
A 26-year-old woman from Chanhassen was arrested for a domestic assault no contact order violation and fifth-degree drug possession (meth) at Super 8 Motel, 581 Marschall Road, at 3:11 p.m.
A 19-year-old man was cited for fifth-degree drug possession at Wilkie Park Wildlife Preserve, 7701 County Road 101, at 12:23 a.m. after he was found with THC concentrate.
A 29-year-old Minneapolis man was cited for theft of clothing valued at $34 from Walmart, 8101 Old Carriage Court. The offense reportedly took place Nov. 19.
Nov. 29
The Shakopee Fire Department was dispatched at 4:48 a.m. for a vehicle fire on the U.S. Highway 169 Bloomington Ferry Bridge. Crews arrived to find an SUV fully engulfed with fire. Crews extinguished the fire and controlled traffic until the remains of the vehicle could be towed away, according to the fire department’s report.
An unknown suspect reportedly broke into a shed in the 1100 block of Madison Street at 7:05 p.m. Nothing was reported stolen.
Nov. 30
A 46-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for domestic assault in the 100 block of Marschall Road at 8:55 a.m.
Dec. 1
A 46-year-old Burnsville woman was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession, giving false information to police, theft, receiving stolen property and a Scott County warrant at Walmart, 8101 Old Carriage Court at 10:51 p.m.