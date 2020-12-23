The Shakopee Police and Fire Departments responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Dec. 14-21. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the departments responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Dec. 14
Officers responded to reports of drug possession at County Road 83 and Valley View Road at 10:42 a.m.
Dec. 15
Officers responded to reports of drug possession at Baymont hotel, 1244 Canterbury Road, at 7:45 a.m.
Threats were reported in the 2100 block of Wyndham Court at 11 p.m.
Dec. 16
The Shakopee Fire Department was dispatched at 4:44 a.m. for a dumpster fire in the 5000 block of 12th Avenue. Officers found a commercial trash compactor with a fire inside it, but the machine could not empty its own contents due to mechanical issues. The officers began removing trash manually with trash hooks and pike poles to get to the burning item. Shakopee Public Works also arrived with a front-end loader to spread the rubbish, and a truck from Republic Waste Services also volunteered to assist. Once the contents from the dumpster were dumped out, the fire was quickly extinguished, according to the fire log.
A 36-year-old Crystal man was arrested in connection with fleeing police in a motor vehicle, fleeing police on foot, Driving after Revocation, failure to signal for turn and Ramsey, Washington, Hennepin, Scott, Anoka and Carver county warrants at a traffic stop on Prairie Court at 9:53 p.m.
Officers received reports of a theft at Kwik Trip, 8225 Crossings Blvd., at 7:45 a.m.
Officers received a report of a theft at Kohl’s, 1529 17th Ave., at 2:43 p.m.
Dec. 17
Officers responded to reports of theft at Walmart, 8101 Old Carriage Court, at 11:19 a.m.
The Shakopee Fire Department was dispatched at 8:30 p.m. for a rolled car crash near the intersection of U.S. Highway 169 and County Road 21. Engine 3 arrived to find a single vehicle had rolled down into the ravine at the off-ramp from Highway 169 Southbound to County Road 21. The driver was in dire condition, according to the report, and was extricated and carried out of the ravine to an Allina ambulance.
Dec. 19
A 21-year-old Little Canada man was arrested in connection with a second-degree DWI and a Ramsey County warrant at a traffic stop off U.S. Highway 169 and Old Shakopee Road at 1:11 a.m.
A 30-year-old man from Pelican Rapids was arrested in connection with third-degree DWI, second-degree DWI refusal and failure to drive with due care at a traffic stop off Mystic Lake Drive and Dean Lakes Blvd. at 11:26 p.m.
A 28-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested in connection with fifth-degree drug possession, giving false information to police and Ramsey and Scott County warrants at a traffic stop off County Road 83 and Eagle Creek Boulevard at 8:58 p.m.
Dec. 20
A 45-year-old Shakopee man was arrested in connection with domestic assault by strangulation in the 6100 block of Oxford Road at 6:59 p.m.
A 32-year-old Minneapolis man was cited in connection with third-degree DWI, speeding and no proof of insurance at Highway 169 and Old Shakopee Road at 12:31 a.m.
The Shakopee Fire Department responded to a car crash at 3:57 p.m. off U.S. Highway 169 and Canterbury Road. Officers responded to find one person with injuries, and they provided patient care until an SMSC Fire Department Ambulance arrived. Engine 3 then cleared the scene of debris.
The Shakopee Fire Department was dispatched at 6:16 p.m. for a two-car car crash at the intersection of Old Brick Yard Rd and Chestnut Blvd. One person required extrication by the use of hydraulic tools to force open the front passenger door. The patient was handed off to an Allina ambulance.
Dec. 21
A residential burglary was reported in the 1900 block of Shakopee Avenue at 9:17 a.m.
The drug task force responded to a report at an unspecified location at 11:19 a.m.