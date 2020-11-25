The Shakopee Police and Fire Departments responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Nov. 17-23. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the departments responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Nov. 17
Police officers responded to reports of a commercial burglary at Shell, 312 First Ave., at 5:43 a.m.
The Shakopee Fire Department was dispatched at 8:00 a.m. for a house fire in the 1000 block of Wood Duck Trail. The fire had burned its way into the main level of the home, and the floor structure was beginning to collapse. It was determined that interior fire operations were no longer possible. Crews fought the fire from outside, according to the fire log. Once most of the flames were under control, crews were able to re-enter and finish extinguishing the fire. Tanker trucks were also brought in to bring water to the scene, since there were no fire hydrants in the neighborhood. The house is considered to be a total loss. All occupants evacuated on time and no one was injured.
Nov. 18
Officers responded to a weapons report off U.S. Highway 169 and Canterbury Road at 12:50 a.m. It was not specified what kind of weapon was reported.
Drug activity was reported at Speedway, 1298 Vierling Drive, at 1:24 a.m.
Nov. 20
The Shakopee Fire Department was dispatched at 10:46 a.m. for a car fire in the 1000 block of Eagle Creek Boulevard. A tow truck had caught fire on its way to a salvage yard. Upon arrivals, crews found the car was no longer on fire but there were still smoldering areas, which the crews extinguished, according to the fire department.
The Shakopee Fire Department was dispatched at 12:33 p.m. for a car crash on U.S. Highway 169 near Canterbury Road involving a semi truck and a sedan. The driver of the semi was uninjured, and the driver of the sedan was observed fleeing the scene on foot into a nearby business but was unable to be located, according to the fire department.
A 62-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested for second-degree assault and terroristic threats at Valleyfair Commons, 5605 County Road 101, at 3:27 p.m.
A 41-year-old man from Spring, Texas was arrested for second-degree assault and obstructing the legal process at Country Inn and Suites, 1204 Ramsey St., at 10:07 p.m.
Nov. 21
Drug activity was reported at Kwik Trip, 1522 Vierling Drive, at 9:43 a.m.
A theft was reported at the Shakopee VFW, 1201 Third Ave., at 5:13 p.m.
The Shakopee Fire Department was dispatched at 7:06 p.m. for a carbon monoxide alarm in the 1000 block of Kennsington Drive. Crews found there was carbon monoxide in the residence. Nobody inside was sickened and an exact source of the carbon monoxide was unable to be determined. Centerpoint Energy was notified of the issue and all possible sources were turned off, according to the fire department.
Nov. 22
Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 800 block of 4th Avenue at 10:32 a.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 1300 block of Prairie Lane at 11:18 a.m.
Nov. 23
A 33-year-old Shakopee man was cited for violating an open burning ordinance and arrested on a Scott County warrant in the 1000 block of Eastview Circle at 12:07 a.m.
A 49-year-old Chaska man was cited for fourth-degree DWI and improper lane use at Mystic Lake Boulevard and Valley View Road at 2:06 a.m.
A 33-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for second-degree DWI, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, DAR, open bottle and failure to drive in a single name at Holiday, 1381 Greenwood Ct., at 2:48 a.m.